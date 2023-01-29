РУС
Резников о боях на востоке Украины: "Ситуация сложная, но контролируемая"

Новости Цензор.НЕТ Война в Украине

резніков

На востоке Украины продолжаются ожесточенные бои, ситуация остается сложной. Однако украинские силы контролируют обстановку на поле боя.

Об этом заявил министр обороны Алексей Резников в интервью канадскому телеканалу CBC, передает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на РБК-Украина.

Глава Минобороны, ссылаясь на украинское военное командование, назвал ситуацию на востоке "сложной, но контролируемой".

Читайте также: Резников ожидает, что Украина получит западные танки в марте

При этом министр озвучил "список пожеланий" по вооружению, которое необходимо Украине. При этом Резников подчеркнул, что они необходимы не для ударов по территории России, а для уничтожения складов и командных пунктов оккупантов.
