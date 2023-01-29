7 002 63
Резников о боях на востоке Украины: "Ситуация сложная, но контролируемая"
Новости Цензор.НЕТ Война в Украине
На востоке Украины продолжаются ожесточенные бои, ситуация остается сложной. Однако украинские силы контролируют обстановку на поле боя.
Об этом заявил министр обороны Алексей Резников в интервью канадскому телеканалу CBC, передает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на РБК-Украина.
Глава Минобороны, ссылаясь на украинское военное командование, назвал ситуацию на востоке "сложной, но контролируемой".
При этом министр озвучил "список пожеланий" по вооружению, которое необходимо Украине. При этом Резников подчеркнул, что они необходимы не для ударов по территории России, а для уничтожения складов и командных пунктов оккупантов.
Топ комментарии
+33 Mykola Trofimenko 644016fc
показать весь комментарий29.01.2023 22:43
+24 акаб акабіч
показать весь комментарий29.01.2023 22:42
+20 Алекс Скела
показать весь комментарий29.01.2023 22:44
Вход на форум Цензор.НЕТ
Пожалуйста, подождите...
а як би яйці були по 8 грн за кіло а ковбаса по 100 грн за метр то було б зовсім заібісь!!!
Ти ж, Шалтайболтай по 17, за дії своїх підлеглих не відповідаєш
Дай бог - відповість.
Чи це воно так відбілюватись надумаю?
Zaluzhnij tells everyone, that he knows,
what he is doing.
The food thing is not my point of criticism,
but for uniforms and winter clothing,
there will be never enough.
But Rexnikow will just order, what Zaluzhnij demands.
The drone thing is also quite disturbing,
showing, that he is just some office clerk,
as our former Mrs Minister of Defence
(Name forgotten at the moment)
had been.
Хіба накази звідти отримуе.
Pure German,
Western German,
100 km north of Hamburg.
I only had been to Belaruß for 2x 3 weeks,
to build wood frame houses with
straw-mud filling for isolation
for Chernobyl refugees,
Oz / Ozera Naroch, North-West,
near Latvian / Lithuanian border,
back in mid-90s,
possibly Lukashenko had been in power
already then,
but nothing unusual to note.
Visited Minsk, a memorial of a village
burned down by Hitler's troops.
People were nice,
it was not the Germans, but Hitler,
who was responsible.
who was responsible.
Ye, people didn't know, right? Hitler single handedly killed 50 million souls in Europe. It's Hitler alone, who run concentration camps all over East. It's just Hitler himself who destroyed half of the continent. But rest of eighty million people didn't take part in that, of couse.
Dude, I have a bridge for sale, would like to buy?
I think, it would be more usefull,
to find out about the irresponsibility reasons.
1. World War:
3+1 realms vs 3 realms in the beginning
pRuzzia-Germany, Austria-Hungary, Ottomans
+ little Italy
Against
British Empire, French Empire, Ruzzian Empire
+ Belgium (Congo)
Then the USA joined, late in year 1917.
Some Germans could not fathom,
though their many sacrifices, still losing that war.
Also, pRuzzia lost territories, especially to
Poland.
Germany lost 10% of it's territory,
like 10% of population suggesting,
to help them regaining their lost wealth again.
If we succeed - good, if not,
we are the same homeless (communism)
Hitler claims in My Kraut,
that already as school boy he was for
incorporation of Austria into Germany.
He claims being a missionary on
construction sites.
When ever he had thought, having converted
a colleague to his ideas,
the next day, that colleague had his nose
in the worker's union newspaper of Vienna,
which had many journalists with some
more German surename, than Germans had,
so he considered them being Jews.
He went at dark night through Vienna,
likely no street lighting available,
saw some ******,
and without referring to something like
hat, David star, whatever,
he claims, that would be a hew;
it actually were Rosenberg, I think,
who made the race theory book.
Of course, it was not Hitler alone,
but his main circle had been hanged.
Яйцовий міністер☝-крапка.
Зрозуміло - РБК.