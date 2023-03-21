УКР
Оператор дрона закидає гранату в люк ворожого БМП-2. ВIДЕО

Оператор українськго дрона знищив російську БМП-2, закинувши боєприпас у відчинений люк бронемашини.

Як повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ, відеозапис вправної роботи українського воїна опублікований у соцмережах.

Дивіться також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Знищення російської БМП-2 зі "Стугни". ВIДЕО

Автор: 

армія рф (17346) знищення (7221) дрони (4690) БМП (409)


вау
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:18 Відповісти
Там вже нiкого не було.. мабудь на жаль неможливо було забрати технiку..
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:19 Відповісти
Зате тренування добре. Хай тренуються оператори.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:28 Відповісти
РГТ-27С бракована попалась.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:19 Відповісти
Штраф за неправильне паркування виписав патрульний Мавіченко.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:23 Відповісти
В яблучко!
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:26 Відповісти
Чому вони взагалі з відкритими люками їздять?
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:29 Відповісти
Дід танкіст, командир екіпажу розповідав що у другу світову всі радянські танки йшли у наступ із відкритими люками - аби мати змогу вчасно вистрибнути.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:33 Відповісти
avzez... ale todi droniv ne bulo...
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:41 Відповісти
Дронів не було але із підбитого танку що тоді що зараз вискакувати потрібно. Набагато більше шансів спіймати ракету від гранатомета чи птура, чи просто наїхати на міну, а ніж зловити гранту в люк.
Пріоритети виживання, от і всьо.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:46 Відповісти
Не тільки. При пробиванні кумулятивним струменем броні в середині бронетехніки виникає надмірний стрибок тиску і екіпаж розмазується по стінках. Так ось з відкритими люками є шанс залишитись живим.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 13:45 Відповісти
Вам , особисто , сповістили про кинуту машину ?
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:39 Відповісти
але з боєкомплектом, потім був гарний феєрверк )
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:39 Відповісти
Неисправные машины оттягивают в тыл и ремонтируют. Врага надо добивать - не можешь вытянуть технику с поля боя - добивай. Это в принципе и не только к технике относится
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:57 Відповісти
Потому что экипаж уже смылся
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:37 Відповісти
Горіла русня, палала.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:31 Відповісти
Схоже, ця бмп була пошкоджена - позаду неї воронка від вибуху. Ну, добили, як то кажуть, молодці.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:36 Відповісти
Для ремонта уже не пригодилась?
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:40 Відповісти
Вопрос как вытянуть с поля боя. Скорее всего, он находилась ближе к линии контроля орков и чтобы ее не вытянули в тыл на ремонт пид@рашисты - украинские войны безопасно - уничтожили
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:01 Відповісти
По правде говоря не пойму почему его не забрали? даже на те же запчасти, или же такой махиной можно было перекрыть проезд, смысл было закидывать гранату в пустую покинутую махину?!
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 11:54 Відповісти
Зачастую в брошенных машинах оставляют ловушки, которые нейтрализовать в боевых условиях невозможно. Поэтому лучше уничтожить.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:01 Відповісти
попробуй вытяни ее если в 300-500 метрах опорник пид@расов? а у них тоже есть рпг и фаготы - угробишь технику и людей.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:05 Відповісти
палять тільки те що не можуть забрати
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 16:55 Відповісти
лимон баксов коту под хвост, а могли бы унитазы закупить на всю бурятию, но нет. Ну нет так нет срите в дырку.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:05 Відповісти
Мені це здалося,чи з дрона було скинуто дві гранати?
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:05 Відповісти
2 different grenades:
1st cylindrical,
2nd ananas shaped

According to sun movement
at the horizon,
5 to 10 minutes in between.

The first just emitted some smoke,
and the smoke was gone,
when sending the second grenade.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 13:55 Відповісти
Слава Україні!!!
Героям слава!!!
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:12 Відповісти
філігранно
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:33 Відповісти
на початку війни небуло в достаній кількості дронів і тікаючи з під київщини рашисти вивезли багато техніки через Білорусію .
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:35 Відповісти
Нет дыма без огня...
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:48 Відповісти
від осколкової горить добре
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 12:59 Відповісти
Мені нравиця як воно горить!
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 13:26 Відповісти
Censor Nijet is obsessed with drones
dropping grenades into tanks.

Censor Nijet shows such almost every day.

Ammunition is scarce,
why dropping expensive ammo into disabled tanks ?

Why do Ruzzians leave the hats open,
when they leave their temporary
mobile homes -
rain and snow could damage the tanks further.

Just wait, until Ruzzians want to rescue
their kaput tanks,
and attack the salvaging tank additionally.

If Ukraine thinks, they can't salvage these tanks
for their own needs,
then Ukraine may think already,
that they will not be able to counterattack successfully.

The drone operator may just use his private drone,
to get some personal moment of satisfaction,
personal success event,
and even wants destruction for destruction's sake,
or wants to collect destroyed tanks for
making a career, as perhaps receiving
some medal and additional pay,
for having "destroyed" a tank.

Anyway, if the ammunition inside the tank does
not explode,
the tank will be repairable, still,
just the costs will be higher,
and the repairs likely will enhance the tank,
since old equipment simply is not produced anymore.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 13:27 Відповісти
Ukrainian soldiers could not take away the damaged Russian BMP, so they blew up this BMP so that it would not be taken away by the Russian military
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 13:50 Відповісти
До речі БМП модернізована бойовим модулем "бєрєжок", не часта модифікація.
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 14:18 Відповісти
показати весь коментар
21.03.2023 14:33 Відповісти
Вскукарєк засчітан, пєши ізче
показати весь коментар
22.03.2023 00:44 Відповісти
 
 