Оператор дрона закидає гранату в люк ворожого БМП-2. ВIДЕО
Оператор українськго дрона знищив російську БМП-2, закинувши боєприпас у відчинений люк бронемашини.
Як повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ, відеозапис вправної роботи українського воїна опублікований у соцмережах.
Дивіться також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Знищення російської БМП-2 зі "Стугни". ВIДЕО
Топ коментарі
+28 MausMike
показати весь коментар21.03.2023 11:23
+20 Oleksandr Kryvenko #209955
показати весь коментар21.03.2023 11:19
+15 Jala Pribila
показати весь коментар21.03.2023 11:33
Вхід на форум Цензор.НЕТ
Будь ласка, зачекайте...
Для входу за паролем, перейдіть за посиланням
Використання імені користувача в якості логіну більше не підтримується!
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
Пріоритети виживання, от і всьо.
1st cylindrical,
2nd ananas shaped
According to sun movement
at the horizon,
5 to 10 minutes in between.
The first just emitted some smoke,
and the smoke was gone,
when sending the second grenade.
Героям слава!!!
dropping grenades into tanks.
Censor Nijet shows such almost every day.
Ammunition is scarce,
why dropping expensive ammo into disabled tanks ?
Why do Ruzzians leave the hats open,
when they leave their temporary
mobile homes -
rain and snow could damage the tanks further.
Just wait, until Ruzzians want to rescue
their kaput tanks,
and attack the salvaging tank additionally.
If Ukraine thinks, they can't salvage these tanks
for their own needs,
then Ukraine may think already,
that they will not be able to counterattack successfully.
The drone operator may just use his private drone,
to get some personal moment of satisfaction,
personal success event,
and even wants destruction for destruction's sake,
or wants to collect destroyed tanks for
making a career, as perhaps receiving
some medal and additional pay,
for having "destroyed" a tank.
Anyway, if the ammunition inside the tank does
not explode,
the tank will be repairable, still,
just the costs will be higher,
and the repairs likely will enhance the tank,
since old equipment simply is not produced anymore.