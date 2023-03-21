Drone operator throws grenade into hatch of enemy IFV-2. VIDEO
The operator of the Ukrainian drone destroyed the Russian IFV-2 by throwing the ammunition into the open hatch of the armored vehicle.
As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of the skillful work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on social networks.
