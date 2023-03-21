ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10596 visitors online
News Video War
29 990 42

Drone operator throws grenade into hatch of enemy IFV-2. VIDEO

The operator of the Ukrainian drone destroyed the Russian IFV-2 by throwing the ammunition into the open hatch of the armored vehicle.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of the skillful work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on social networks.

Watch more: Unsuccessful offensive attempt by occupiers near Vodiane in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978) drones (2321) APC_ (296)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 