Unsuccessful offensive attempt by occupiers near Vodiane in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The attempt of the occupiers to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Vodyane in the Donetsk region ended with the loss of at least three armored vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the battle were recorded by a Ukrainian drone. The recording begins with the destruction of an exploding enemy APC moving through a forest strip. As the video begins, at least one Brolnemachine is already on fire. Next, the IFV, which is leaving the battlefield, gets into the camera frame and receives two shots in the side, which are visible due to the reverse trace. On the move, the armored car starts to burn and stops. The recording shows that three occupiers survived. One of them is wounded.

