Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 166,570 people (+960 per day), 3,552 tanks, 2,586 artillery systems, 6,879 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 21, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 166,570 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.21.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 166,570 (+960) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3552 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6879 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 2586 (+9) units,

MLRS - 507 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 270 (+0) units,

aircraft - 305 (+0) units,

helicopters - 290 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2167 (+7),

cruise missiles - 907 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5428 (+12) units,

special equipment - 266 (+1).

Watch more: Occupiers lost three tanks during attempt to attack positions of Armed Forces. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the message reads.