Ukraine’s parliament unblocks signing of amendments to Rules of Procedure

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine unblocked the signing of the law, which provides the consideration of the amendments to the bill rejected by the committee only in case of the adoption of the particular procedural decision by a parliament.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Four regulations on the cancelation of the amendment to the Regulation were registered on the website of the parliament. They blocked the signing of this law by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The parliament did not support any of these regulations.

On April 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill #1043. The parliament has enshrined in the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada a norm according to which amendments to draft laws, which have been rejected by the committee will no longer be considered at plenary sessions.

In the event that the number of amendments introduced to the draft law exceeds the number of paragraphs (but no less than 500 amendments), a special procedure may be applied. A special procedure can be initiated by at least 150 MPs who shall apply to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada with a motion. And the decision to consider a special procedure can be taken only by 226 votes. (Earlier, one MP was enough to insist on considering the amendment).

According to the law, a special procedure means that each fraction and group can insist on the consideration of five amendments, and the non-factional MP - on the consideration of one amendment, which was not taken into account by the committee.