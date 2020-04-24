Zelenskyi appoints new chairman of Ivano-Frankivsk RSA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Vitaliy Fedoriv as chairman of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing the decree №155/2020.

The relevant decree, No.155/2020 of April 24, has been published on the president’s website.

"To appoint Vitaliy Fedoriv as chairman of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration," the document says.

At the same time, the president’s press service reported that Zelenskyi had already met with the newly appointed chairman of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

The head of state congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his new position.

The president also emphasized the importance of solving the urgent problems of the region, in particular, the economic development of the region.