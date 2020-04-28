Plane with 259 Ukrainians, evacuated from USA, arrives at Boryspil airport

The aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Boryspil Airport: more than two hundred Ukrainians returned to their homeland from the United States.

Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in the US, 259 passengers were on board the aircraft.

The special flight also brought home 119 Ukrainian students who were in the United States under the American FLEX education program.

See more: United States continues security assistance to Ukraine despite Covid-19 – embassy. PHOTO