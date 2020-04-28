SBI completes investigation of case against Ex-MP Pashynskyi

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed the investigation of the criminal proceedings against former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction).

Censor.NET reports citing SBI press service.

According to the statement, the parties involved in the case may now familiarize themselves with the case file.

The press service said that the pre-trial investigation established that Pashynskyi and citizen Khimikus were involved in a verbal conflict between in Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.

Pashynskyi pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and fired a shot at a Khimikus during the conflict.

As a result of the gunshot, Khimikus suffered fragmentation fracture of the femoral of his left leg.

According to the conclusion of a forensic medical examination, the injuries sustained by Khimikus were serious.