Court Arrests MP Kiva’s Accounts In Case Upon Handziuk’s Murder

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested accounts of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Illia Kiva, within the framework of the case upon an assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Miller legal company has said this in a statement.

According to the report, Kiva unfoundedly accused Handziuk of corruption.

On June 26, 2019, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv satisfied the appeal of Handziuk’s father against Kiva and the Goldberry LLC as for protection of honor, dignity, business reputation and obligation to refute the false information.

Read more: Handziuk case: Bulgaria's Appeal court allows extradition of murder suspect to Ukraine

The court also obliged Kiva to refute the false information via a TV address.

Besides, he is obliged to pay a court fee of UAH 1,409.60.

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) finished investigating the case upon the assault on Handziuk.

Chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, is accused of financing of the crime.