President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the president's office does not put forward any initiatives to change Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The Office of the President did not offer any initiatives on the issue. We have received many questions about this last week. I know that there were some debates and consultations, and the event started collecting signatures in the parliament. But so far I know nothing about any bills on the issue being put on the parliament's agenda," he said during an online discussion on the subject: "Pandemic, Reform, War, and Peace: The View from Ukraine's White House" organized by the Atlantic Council on Monday, May 4.

Yermak also said that the Office of the President has always supported the independence of the NABU.

Read more: Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier

"There are many expectations, hopes, and I think that this agency will work even more effectively. It is a very important agency," he said.