100 Ukrainians return home from Germany
About 100 Ukrainians have returned from Dortmund (the Federal Republic of Germany).
Censor.NET reports citing press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Оn May 5, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine registered special evacuation flights from Germany, Italy and Kazakhstan at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).
