Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

On May 6, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders acted decisively and pushed back against the enemy formations," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used hand-held antitank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers – on the outskirts of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk) and Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns on Ukrainian positions near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, at least two invaders were killed and three more wounded on May 5.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.