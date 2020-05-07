Govt dismisses Ukraine's language ombudsman Monakhova
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Tetiana Monakhova as krainian Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.
Censor.NET reports citing decree №491.
According to government's decree No. 491 as of May 6, Monakhova was dismissed on her own volition.
Monakhova previously worked as head of the journalism unit at the Black Sea Petro Mohyla University in Mykolaiv.
On April 24, 2020, she reported that she has written the resignation letter.
