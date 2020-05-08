Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 21 times, six Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On May 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Joint Forces units decisively responded to shelling of the enemy, making them again obey the ceasefire regime," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade machine guns – in the area of Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), and Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk). Outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), the enemy used an UAV to drop VOG-17 grenade on positions on the Joint Forces, and later shelled Ukrainian troops, using weapons on infantry fighting vehicles.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces opened fire from 122mm artillery, 82mm and 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – on the outskirts of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Six Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, at least seven invaders were killed and five more were wounded on May 7. An enemy truck was destroyed also.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already fired 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove.