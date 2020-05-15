Kyiv confirms 56 new COVID-19 infections, including 9 cases among medics

Kyiv city confirmed a total of 2,068 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 15, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 disease has grown by 56 people over the past day. Nine healthcare workers are among them. One person has died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day," he said at a briefing on May 15, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 27 women aged 21-78 years, and 2 girls aged 9 and 13 years. In addition, 19 men aged 30-80 years and 8 boys aged between one month and 17 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 200 people have recovered and 43 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

A reminder that Ukraine had 17,330 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 15, including 483 new cases reported in the previous day.