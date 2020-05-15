ENG
Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

– Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that on May 15 a new source of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease was detected in Kyiv.

"Eighty-one persons were diagnosed with the disease in Darnytsky residential care home for girls," he said at online briefing on Friday.

