Ukraine to allow operation of subway, kindergartens from May 25 - PM

Ukraine will introduce from May 22 a flexible lockdown that can be intensified locally if there are outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Lockdown will be extended but, as we promised, we will move to adaptive lockdown. Therefore, a number of lockdown relaxations will be adopted as early as the 22nd [of May]," Shmyhal said live on the ICTV channel on Monday, May 18.

According to him, the government will make a decision this week, which will help ease lockdown conditions for public transport from May 22, allow the holding of sports competitions, as well as the operation of hotels, but without the operation of swimming pools and restaurants. In addition, there will be a relaxation of church services, he said.

"From the 25th [of May], i.e. we take the time for technical preparations, the government will allow the work of kindergartens, as well as the work of the subway," Shmyhal added.

He said that the central government, as part of the flexible lockdown, is easing restrictions at the state level but is constantly working with the city authorities that will monitor the situation.

The government introduced lockdown in Ukraine on March 12 to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In particular, shops were closed, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The lockdown was extended until May 22, but some restrictions were lifted on May 11.