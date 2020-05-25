Zelenskyi, Netanyahu exchange experience in fighting COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his taking office and discussed with him the unification of efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

"I congratulate you on your appointment as prime minister and the formation of your government. I am impressed by your political skills - the history of forming a unity government is incredible," Zelenskyi said.

According to the report, the sides discussed areas for further cooperation and agreed to unite efforts between the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Israel is an example of an effective fight against the pandemic. I would be grateful to your government for providing humanitarian assistance, as well as for sharing best practices in the fight against coronavirus," Zelenskyi said.

Netanyahu, in turn, said the Israeli government would consider this request from Ukraine, emphasizing friendly relations between the two countries.

Zelenskyi also said that in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, support for bilateral trade was especially important to countries.

He called on the Israeli side to complete the ratification of the bilateral free trade agreement signed on January 21, 2019 as soon as possible.

The sides also discussed projects in Ukraine that are of interest to Israeli investors, in particular the prospects of the Israeli side's participation in the construction of an international airport in Cherkasy and a highway.

According to the President's Office, Netanyahu invited Zelenskyi to visit Israel after the situation with the pandemic gets stabilized.