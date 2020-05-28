UN calls on Ukraine to ratify Istanbul Convention, - statement

The UN calls on the Ukrainian parliament to take steps in order to ratify the Istanbul Convention. This is stated in a UN statement that was posted on the organization’s official website.

Censor.NET reports citing UN website.

"Gender-based violence against women and girls is not only a violation of human rights, but devastates the lives of women and families across the country. Here in Ukraine, women constitute 86% of the survivors of rape and 78% of the survivors of domestic violence. The devastating impact of this violence on women is clear; but what is less-often apparent is the deleterious impact on families, on the community, on the economy – and the country’s development writ-large," the statement said.

The organization condemns the recent cases of hate speech and verbal/cyber violence towards women politicians, public officials, human rights and gender equality advocates.

That is why the United Nations in Ukraine calls for action by the Parliament of Ukraine to ratify the Istanbul Convention and create the change necessary "for a society free from gender-based violence."