Police of Kyiv region detain deputy mayor of Boryspil town. PHOTO
Workers of the National Police of Kyiv region detained deputy mayor of the town of Boryspil, as he demanded a bribe from a local real estate developer.
Censor.NET reports citing PG office press service.
According to the report, the official demanded the improper advantage, such as three apartments or 30,000 US dollars for non-interference while putting a new-built house into operation. Deputy mayor also brought a sidekick trying to conceal his illegal actions.
The policemen seized an agreement of sale and purchase of real estate property on the approximate sum of USD 7,000,000.
