Fugitive ex-lawmaker Onyshchenko refused political asylum in Germany

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has refused to grant political asylum to Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who escaped prosecution at home for alleged fraud and money laundering.

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

According to the press service of the court in Oldenburg, in early May, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees refused the Ukrainian ex-deputy political asylum in Germany and urged him to leave the country immediately. This follows from a court decision quoted by the press service.

According to the lawyer, his client appealed the refusal of the shelter in a court of Osnabruck. Oleksandr Onyshchenko also applied for permission to remain in Germany for the duration of the trial.

"Oleksandr Onyshchenko wants to stay in Germany," the lawyer said.

If nevertheless, Germany refuses asylum to an ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, he still has the opportunity to go to Russia, of which he is a citizen, the lawyer confirmed.