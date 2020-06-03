Zelenskyi forms Council for Development of Higher Education

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has set up the Council for the Development of Higher Education in Ukraine as an advisory body.

A decree to that effect, No. 210/2020, has been published on the website of the head of state.

Zelenskyi wrote on his Facebook page that the tasks to the government mentioned in the decree are the priority steps the importance and urgency of which were emphasized by all representatives of higher education during a meeting on Tuesday, June 2.

According to him, quality education for Ukrainians is a strategic priority.

"We must form clear goals and train competitive specialists in accordance with the needs of the Ukrainian economy, determine which professions the market is oversaturated with and which, on the contrary, will be in great demand in the coming years," Zelenskyi said.

He said that no less important was the development of a network of modern, comfortable dormitories, as well as their sufficient number for the needs of students.

Zelenskyi stressed the need to promote the study of mathematics and science.

According to him, special attention will be paid to the promotion of Ukrainian education among foreign students.

He said that among the tasks of the Council for the Development of Higher Education would be improving the quality and content of higher education in Ukraine, preparing proposals for improving Ukrainian legislation in this area, in particular on the financial autonomy of higher education institutions, the mechanism for attracting private investment and developing public-private partnerships.

"I want to emphasize that we are not focused only on higher education. In the near future, we will hold meetings with representatives of preschool, secondary and vocational education and together identify ways to develop and improve these levels," Zelenskyi said.

On June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the heads of the leading higher education institutions of Ukraine and discussed with them the optimization of higher educational institutions, teachers 'salaries and students' study conditions.