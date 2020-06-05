Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times

On June 4, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 14 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Joint Forces units effectively engaged duty fire weapons to timely respond to enemy provocations and suppressed their armed activity by aiming fire," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); antitank missile systems and heavy machine guns – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) and Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); small arms – on defenders of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell defenders of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – on the outskirts of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already fired small arms on Ukrainian strongholds near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces.