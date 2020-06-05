Fourteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 142, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 142 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 131 people have recovered and four died. Some 567 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 67 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, 14 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of June 5, 2020, Ukraine had 25,963 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 553 new cases were confirmed over the past day.