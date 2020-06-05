Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv are hosting protest rallies, as people demand the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In Kyiv, protesters brought an old police van to the square in front of the Parliament building. They lit flares and burned it down - as a symbol of the law enforcement system of Ukraine in the 1990s.

There are also politicians present at the rally in Kyiv; MPs from Holos and Servant of the People parties, who also support Avakov's resignation. Members of Svoboda, Right Sector movements and supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili are there, too.

As the protests were in progress, a man tried to put himself on fire. He turned out to be a businessman from Nova Kakhovka; he said that the bandits and the police drove him out of his own house, which is why he decided to take it to the street.

Protesters claim that the police reform in Ukraine failed, and it is unacceptable that people get raped and tortured in police stations.

