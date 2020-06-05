ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10668 visitors online
News
17 175 71

Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv are hosting protest rallies, as people demand the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

As reported by Censor.NET

In Kyiv, protesters brought an old police van to the square in front of the Parliament building. They lit flares and burned it down - as a symbol of the law enforcement system of Ukraine in the 1990s.

There are also politicians present at the rally in Kyiv; MPs from Holos and Servant of the People parties, who also support Avakov's resignation. Members of Svoboda, Right Sector movements and supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili are there, too.

As the protests were in progress, a man tried to put himself on fire. He turned out to be a businessman from Nova Kakhovka; he said that the bandits and the police drove him out of his own house, which is why he decided to take it to the street.

Protesters claim that the police reform in Ukraine failed, and it is unacceptable that people get raped and tortured in police stations.

See more: Rallies outside Cabinet: Businessmen demand quarantine easing, equal rules. PHOTOS

Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 01
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 02
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 03
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 04
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 05
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 06
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 07
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 08
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 09
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 10
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 11
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 12
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 13
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 14
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 15
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 16

Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 17

Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 18
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 19
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 20
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 21
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 22
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 23
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 24
Protesters burn down old police vehicle in front of Ukrainian Parliament 25

Avakov (411) event (119) resignation (325) protest (260)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 