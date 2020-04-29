Rallies outside Cabinet: Businessmen demand quarantine easing, equal rules. PHOTOS
Businessmen are rallying outside the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv, demanding that the government end the national quarantine on May 1 to give small businesses a chance to survive.
Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
We have no money to get by!" people are heard chanting.
After activists put their cars across the road to block traffic, tow trucks arrived and clashes ensued between protesters and the police.
Later, entrepreneurs unblocked part of the street, while continuing their rally.
Quarantine restrictions should be the same for all players, activists stress.
