Ukrainian parliament registers resolution on Interior Minister Avakov's dismissal

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a resolution on dismissal of Arsen Avakov from the post of Interior Minister.

Censor.NET reports citing government's website.

The decision was submitted for consideration. The initiators of the draft resolution are 55 MPs of Holos and Servant of the People factions.

As we reported earlier, today, on June 5, several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv were hosting protest rallies, as people demand the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

In Kyiv, protesters brought an old police van to the square in front of the Parliament building. They lit flares and burned it down - as a symbol of the law enforcement system of Ukraine in the 1990s.






