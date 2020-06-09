Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

On June 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 11 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Joint Forces units effectively engaged duty fire weapons to repel and contain the armed aggression and made the enemy stop its criminal activity," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns to shell defenders of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Khutir Vilnyi; grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – positions near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: Russian instructors arrive in Donbas to train militants

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated the ceasefire four times. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters noted.