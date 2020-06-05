Russian instructors arrive in Donbas to train militants

Groups of Russian instructors for snipers, intelligence officers and special operations units have arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to improve the skills of Russian-backed militants, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Mykhailo Sharavara has said, with reference to information from the ministry's main intelligence directorate.

"In early June this year, groups of Russian instructors (servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) secretly arrived at the units and formations of the first (Donetsk) and second (Luhansk) army corps of the Russian Armed Forces through the uncontrolled section of the border to conduct instructional and methodical classes and training sessions with intelligence officers, sappers, snipers and personnel of other military registration specialities," he said.

