Top manager of Antonov aviation manufacturer sacked after inspection

Oleksandr Donets, the director of legendary Ukrainian aviation manufacturer Antonov, has been fired following an in-depth inspection of the company, UkrOboronProm, Ukraine’s state-run defence production giant, announced on June 9.

The inspection was carried out in late April and May at the instructions of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after Ukraine’s SBU security service notified the government that it had received information that the management of Antonov may have "damaged the national interests of Ukraine via inactivity and consistently unsystematic managerial actions," according to a statement.

