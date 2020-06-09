Zelenskyi says doesn't care much about Putin's human qualities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that in addressing the issue of peace in Donbas, it's people's lives that are at stake rather than his popular ratings, also mentioning in the context Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"[Putin's] human qualities are not of much interest to me in terms of resolving the [Donbas and Crimea] issue. I believe no one is able to know such people fully. It's probably only he who fully knows himself," Zelenskyi told reporters during his visit to Khmelnytskyi region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader that "not a single president can betray a country by telling another president offensive things about personal stuff."

"Sometimes, offensive things cause thousands of deaths," Zelenskyi reflected, adding that in addressing the issue of peace in Donbas, it's people's lives that are at stake rather than his popularity ratings.