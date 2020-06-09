President introduces new head of Foreign Intelligence Service. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has introduced newly appointed Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Valeriy Kondratiuk to the staff of the service, the presidential press service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the president's office.

"Excellent professional training, high level of education, significant managerial experience gained while working in senior positions in military intelligence, security agencies, diplomatic service and other government agencies allow Valeriy Kondratiuk to successfully perform a full range of responsible tasks for our country," Zelenskyi said.

He said that under Kondratiuk's leadership, the Foreign Intelligence Service would strengthen its ability to defend national interests amid a hybrid war against Ukraine.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyрal, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Defense Minister Andriy Taran, and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak.







Zelenskyi signed a decree appointing Kondratiuk head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine on June 5.