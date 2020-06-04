Ukrainian president says domestic tourism could be very popular today. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that domestic tourism could become very popular in Ukraine at a time when travel abroad is temporarily restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

He said this at a meeting with representatives of the tourism industry in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnystkyi region, on Thursday, June 4.

The event was broadcast live on the Facebook page of the President's Office.

"Now is the time when, because of the coronavirus, not because we do not want to let our people travel to any country, we see that domestic tourism can be very popular in Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, it is necessary to encourage foreign tourists to come to Ukraine.

"I think you and I have travelled all over the world. We've been to many countries, and we see what we have in Ukraine, what we can do with it. Therefore, we will not wait for some 'coronavirus tourist infection,' we will not wait for the time when we gather everyone and say: 'Let's do something, we have no tourism, no one needs our castles, they are not in very good condition, we have nothing.' This is what we had and still have in the health care sector, but we improve the situation there every day," Zelenskyi said, addressing representatives of the tourism industry.

Zelenskyi is on a working visit to Khmelnytskyi region on June 3-4.