Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

On June 9, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 16 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with duty weapons," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and ten more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to intelligence data, on June 9, one Russian invader was killed and four wounded.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.