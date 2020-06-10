What will be allowed in Ukraine from June 10

Another stage of easing up the quarantine is planned in Ukraine from June 10, which will affect the work of the checkpoints in Donbas and holding mass events.

However, not all regions are quite ready to ease restrictions. And now we will tell more about what will change.

Mariinka and Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoints will resume work in the area of the Joint Forces Operation from June 10. Citizens will be admitted daily from 11 am to 2 pm.

At the entrance to the territory controlled by Ukraine, people must wear protective masks or respirators and have their temperature checked.

Citizens, who cross the line of demarcation to participate in External independent evaluation (EIT) with one accompanying person, will be exempted from mandatory self-isolation or observation measures.

In addition, representatives of the Red Cross, employees of diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine, in particular those who monitor the situation and deliver humanitarian aid to the population living in the temporarily occupied territories, are exempt from self-isolation.

By the way, the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic is not going to open checkpoints in Donbas, despite the intentions of the Ukrainian side.

"Mass events will be gradually resumed. The first cultural institutions will be able to open on June 10. Now we consider what exactly will be opening with certain epidemic restrictions," Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said.

The rules for holding cultural and art events after the easing of quarantine measures from June 10 are as follows:

Simultaneous stay of event’s visitors of no more than one person on 5 sq. m of total fenced area for outdoor activities or the total area of ​​the cultural institution.

Visitors in the premises of the institution must wear the masks. Temperature screening and disinfection is mandatory.

Increase of entry control points.

If possible, control of entrance tickets should be carried out in a contactless way using scanners.

Keeping a distance of 1,5 meters between visitors when seating. There should be no more than four people at the table, excluding children under 14.

At the same time, fan zones remain banned.

Sanatoriums, recreation centres and children's camps

According to Viktor Lyashko, the work of sanatoriums in Ukraine will be resumed on June 10. Healthcare Minister Maksym Stepanov reported that recreation centres will also reopen.

"All these recreation centres can work with compliance with the rules of the Healthcare Ministry," Stepanov said.

The Healthcare Ministry noted that the decision to open children's camps would be made separately, as in such institutions there is a risk of outbreaks of intestinal infections in the summer. However, later the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Cabinet of Ministers had already allowed the work of children's camps, but it is necessary to carefully consider the rules due to the increased risks in the context of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Ukraine is now in a so-called adaptive quarantine, where local authorities can ease or strengthen restrictions depending on the epidemic situation.

The Ministry of Healthcare reminds that in case of inconsistency of the epidemic situation in the region with indicators for the weakening of the measures for three days in a row, the regional commission on technogeeks and ecological safety and emergencies is obliged to convene an extraordinary meeting and cancel lifting of some quarantine restrictions.

Due to the growing number of cases of Covid-19 on June 6, the authorities of Volyn and Donetsk regions decided to cancel the introduced weakening of quarantine.

In particular, kindergartens and hotels were closed, and sports and religious events are forbidden. Intercity bus service has been suspended in the Donetsk region.

In Kovel and Volodymyr-Volynskyi districts of Volyn region, strict quarantine requirements remain.

As of June 9, Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions do not meet the criteria for easing quarantine. All these regions cannot move to the next stage of quarantine mitigation due to exceeding the level of incidence, which should not exceed 12 per 100,000 people.

All regions meet the other two criteria, like the occupancy rate in hospitals of less than 50% and the testing coverage is not lower than the incidence level.