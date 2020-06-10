Ukrainian army reports 138 COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed three new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 138, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on June 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 154 people have recovered and four died. Some 598 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 123 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, three new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

Read more: Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 7 Regions As At June 9 - Health Ministry

As of June 10, Ukraine had 28,381 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 525 new cases were confirmed over the past day.