Sviatoslav Vakarchuk discards parliamentary mandate

MP Sviatoslav Vakarchuk stated about discarding mandate during the briefing.

Sviatoslav Vakarchuk stated that he wrote the application for discarding of parliamentary mandate and it is registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

He stated that he considers his mission partially implemented as he brought the Holos party to the parliament.

Vakarchuk is going to deal with some educational project later.

Sviatoslav Vakarchuk was the MP twice at VI and IX convocations. In 2007, he occupied 15th number at the list of the Our Ukraine–People's Self-Defense Bloc and got the parliamentarian mandate but discarded it in a year.

In May 2019, Vakarchuk created a Holos party for participation in the parliamentary elections and entered the Verkhovna Rada with it. In March 2020, he handed over the leadership to MP Kira Rudyk. He refused from the active participation in the party’s activity to have more time to ‘unite and develop’.