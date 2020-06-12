Ukrainian army reports six new COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on June 12, 160 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces were ill with the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 people have recovered, and four have died. Some 526 people stay in isolation (including self-isolation). The number of servicemen whose isolation will end within the next three days is 51," reads the report.

Read more: Kyiv city, eight regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions - Health Ministry

As of June 12, Ukraine reported 29,753 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 683 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.