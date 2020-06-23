Former NATO secretary considers accusations against Poroshenko political retribution

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes the charges brought against the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko have signs of selective justice and political persecution.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Nobody is above the law and justice must be done. But this week’s charges against former Ukrainian President Poroshenko have a worrying tinge of the selective justice and political retribution that belong to Ukraine’s past, not its future," Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

As reported, a number of influential world politicians warned President Zelenskyi against political persecution of Petro Poroshenko. Among them are former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, President of the European People’s Party Donald Tusk, former US State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, former Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Vashchuk, European Parliament deputy Pyatras Austriavichyus.

Read more: Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

A special statement was also issued, which was signed by Chairman of the European Parliament delegation on relations with Ukraine of the Parliamentary Committee of the Association between Ukraine and the European Union Vitold Vashchikovsky, Chairman of the European Parliament delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of Euronest Andrius Kubilius and Vice-Chairman of the European Parliament delegation on relations with Ukraine of the Parliamentary Committee associations between Ukraine and the European Union Traian Basescu. The statement stated that the current government in Ukraine must adhere to the principles of the rule of law and European values, and the Poroshenko case will be closely monitored by the European Parliament.