Invaders fire mortars, grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Orikhove and Krymske

Russian-occupation troops have opened fire on the positions of the Joint Forces near Orikhove and Krymske in Luhansk region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Hutsuliak said this on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the current day, as of 12:00, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area twice by firing 120mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, and small arms at Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk)," Hutsuliak said.

According to available information, no casualties among the Ukrainian military were reported.

The Ukrainian military gave an adequate response to the enemy attacks.

The enemy's losses are being specified.