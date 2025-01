President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Ruslan Demchenko as First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) by his decree.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To appoint Demchenko Ruslan Mykhailovych the first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," decree No. 228/2020 of June 16, published on the president's website, said.

