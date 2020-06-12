Zelenskyi, Löfven discuss situation in Donbas and Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has informed Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven about the situation in Donbas, the implementation of the agreements of the Normandy format leaders and called to return to the international agenda of Crimea.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

This was discussed during a telephone conversation between the leaders.

"I ask you to support returning the issue of Crimea to the agenda. Over the years, only the question of ending the war in Donbas has been raised. However, the war ongoing there began in Crimea," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyi thanked Sweden for its continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and informed about the situation in Donbas and the implementation of the Paris Summit agreements in the Normandy format.