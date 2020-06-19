Abramovskyi appointed Ukraine’s minister for environmental protection

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a resolution on the appointment of Roman Abramovskyi as minister for environmental protection and natural resources of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 264 MPs voted in favour of the relevant document.

Roman Abramovskyi, born in 1973, graduated from Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs. From October 2019, he has worked as deputy minister for energy and environmental protection of Ukraine.

Prior to that, he had held the post of deputy minister for regional development, construction, housing and utilities. He also served as an assistant-consultant to MP.