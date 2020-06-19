ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3181 visitors online
News
4 912 19
appointment (248) Ecology Ministry (16) Roman Abramovsky (3)

Abramovskyi appointed Ukraine’s minister for environmental protection

Abramovskyi appointed Ukraine’s minister for environmental protection

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a resolution on the appointment of Roman Abramovskyi as minister for environmental protection and natural resources of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 264 MPs voted in favour of the relevant document.

Roman Abramovskyi, born in 1973, graduated from Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs. From October 2019, he has worked as deputy minister for energy and environmental protection of Ukraine.

Read more: Shmyhal proposes parliament appoint ministers for culture, environment

Prior to that, he had held the post of deputy minister for regional development, construction, housing and utilities. He also served as an assistant-consultant to MP.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 