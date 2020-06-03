Shmyhal proposes parliament appoint ministers for culture, environment

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Verkhovna Rada draft resolutions on the appointment of ministers for culture and environment, according to the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

Draft resolutions on the appointment of Oleksandr Tkachenko as minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine (No. 3585) and on the appointment of Roman Abramovsky as minister of environmental protection and natural resources of Ukraine (No. 3586) were received by the Verkhovna Rada on June 3 and submitted for consideration by the parliament's leadership. The motions came from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party approved a number of candidates for government positions at a meeting on Monday, June 1.

In particular, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevheniia Kravchuk said that Servant of the People would delegate Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko for the post of culture minister.

In addition, she said that the candidacy of Abramovsky for the post of environment minister had been recommended by the concerned committee and he had also been approved by MPs and the heads of other committees.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Cabinet of Ministers headed by Oleksiy Honcharuk on March 4. At the same time, the parliament appointed Shmyhal as prime minister and approved the composition of a new government in which the positions of ministers of culture, education and science, energy and environmental protection of Ukraine remained vacant.

Olha Buslavets currently serves as acting minister of energy and environmental protection, Lubomyra Mandziy is acting minister of education and science, and Svitlana Fomenko works as acting minister of culture and information policy.