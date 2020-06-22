Kyiv confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases - Klitschko
Kyiv city’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 4,368 as of June 22, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"The number of city residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 43 people over the past day. There are currently 4,368 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in the capital," Klitschko said at a briefing.
Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 21 women aged 24-92 years; a 17-year-old girl; 17 men aged 19-100 years; 4 boys aged 4-11 years.
Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 37,241 on June 22, including 681 new infections confirmed in the previous day.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password