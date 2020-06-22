Kyiv confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases - Klitschko

Kyiv city’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 4,368 as of June 22, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 43 people over the past day. There are currently 4,368 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in the capital," Klitschko said at a briefing.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 21 women aged 24-92 years; a 17-year-old girl; 17 men aged 19-100 years; 4 boys aged 4-11 years.

Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 37,241 on June 22, including 681 new infections confirmed in the previous day.