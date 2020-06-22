Half of Ukrainians (50.1%) do not regret the collapse of the USSR, but every third (33.5%) does.

Censor.NET reports citing KIIS report.

According to a question conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) at the end of May, among voters of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 52.7% do not regret the collapse of the USSR, and 28.7% regret it.

Half of Ukrainians (50%) do not regret the collapse of the USSR, but every third (33.5%) regrets. If in the West of Ukraine the overwhelming majority of the population do not spare (69% versus 15%), then in the Center of Ukraine the ratio is 51% to 32%. In the South, East and Donbas, those who regret the collapse of the USSR predominate: 41.5-49% depending on the region versus 35-39% of those who do not regret.

