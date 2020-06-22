Zelenskyi urges international community to maintain pressure on Moscow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called upon the international community to continue putting pressure on Moscow in order to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"Justin Trudeau said on June 1 that there is no chance for Russia to return to the G7 until the full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and we are grateful for that support – and I should say that there will be no resolution if the world doesn’t keep the pressure on Russia in that regard," Zelensky noted.

As we reported earlier, on June 18, the Court of the European Union extended the sanctions against the Russian Federation for the annexation of the Crimea.

"Today, the Council of the EU extended up to June 2021 the sanctions against Russia for illegal occupation of Crimea. I am grateful for this decision. It is necessary to increase the pressure for the violation of the human rights, passportization, launch of the railway traffic through Kerch Strait, illegal voting in Crimea," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported.