Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times. One Ukrainian soldier wounded

On June 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 16 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, antitank missile systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Joint Forces units gave a decisive response to all the enemy provocations. Our defenders will continue to stop the aggressive actions of the mercenaries fiercely and promptly," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell defenders near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – defenders of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – Ukrainian strongholds near Khutir Vilnyi; 120mm mortars – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars and grenade launchers – in the area of Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 10 times: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops fired 152mm Kornet antitank missile system on Joint Forces strongholds near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol). A missile hit the top of a mast with an OSCE SMM surveillance camera and damaged equipment. The enemy also opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – outside Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the suburbs of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to the intelligence, two invaders were killed and three more were wounded on June 22.

Today, the Russian armed formations have not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.