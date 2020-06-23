Zelenskyi approves updated composition of National Reform Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has approved the personal composition of the National Reform Council.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The respective decree has been published on the website of the head of state.

The president is the chairman of the National Reform Council. In addition to him, the Council’s members participating in its work on all issues are Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

